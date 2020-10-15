CLOSE
Struggle Rapper Lil Xan Sued For Pulling Gun On Man During Tupac Altercation

This is they guy who called Tupac's music "boring."

Lil Xan.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Lil Xan is once again in the news for nothing to do with his actual music. The struggle rapper is being sued by the man he allegedly pulled a gun on during an argument about Tupac Shakur.

You may or probably don’t remember that way back in June 2019, Xan got into a tiff with a man over the merits of Tupac’s music. Xan drew the ire of many when he called Pac’s music “boring” during an interview, which led to immediate slander, and at the time the rapper said he pulled the blicky out because he was being bullied..

Reports TMZ:

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ — Anthony Sanchez is going after Lil Xan for their June 7, 2019 altercation at an L.A. 7-Eleven … the tail end of which Sanchez recorded video.

Sanchez claims he asked the rapper about a controversial comment he’d made, calling Tupac’s music “boring” — and says Xan pulled a gun out and pointed it at him.

In the lawsuit, Sanchez says he backed away and began recording the incident, and says the rapper continued to wave the gun around … taking his finger on and off the trigger. Sanchez says he feared for his life.

So of course, Sanchez now claims he suffered “emotional distress” and is also suing for assault and battery (he claims Xan hurled a cup that him as the rapper drove off).

You’d surely feel a ways too if someone points a gun at you. 

Yeah, we’re just posting this for archival purposes.

 

 

Struggle Rapper Lil Xan Sued For Pulling Gun On Man During Tupac Altercation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

