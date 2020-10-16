A rising talent might be in the fight of his life when it comes to his freedom. Pooh Shiesty is now facing heavy time for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

As spotted on 7 News Miami the New 1017 Records signee was booked for what seems to be a very violent crime. On Friday, October 9 he was reportedly involved in an incident in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida where two individuals were left critically injured. According to police documentation it was over a “drug and expensive sneaker deal gone wrong.”

One of the victims claim they met the rapper to buy a pair of Air Jordan 4 sneakers. The other says they came to collect payment on a McClaren luxury automobile they had been renting him and sell him marijuana.

The man with the ties to the luxury automobile claims he was sitting inside the car with Pooh as two other men hopped out of a different car with guns. Shiesty then ordered the man to exit the vehicle and he was subsequently shot in the buttocks. The second victim claimed he was walking back to his car, heard two shots and fell to the ground. “Victim 2 stated that he turned and looked at Pooh Shiesty who was in the driver’s side of the McClaren and Pooh Shiesty pointed an assault rife at him and said ‘Don’t try it, don’t try it,’ before driving away,” the report said.

On Tuesday, October 13 he surrendered to police and was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

The judge set a $30,000 bond.

Photo:

Gucci Mane Affiliated Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Double Shooting, Sneakers Involved was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: