Kodak Black Is Moved From Alleged Torture Prison To New Penitentiary

While he still has a sizeable amount of time left to serve all signs are pointing to Kodak Black’s remaining stint being far more enjoyable. His request to be transferred to a new facility has been granted.

As spotted on TMZ he has been removed from a Kentucky prison. The change is deliberate as the “Tunnel Vision” rapper has been very vocal about allegedly being poorly treated by the staff. The man now known as Bill Kapri claimed that the guards deliberately manhandled him due to his celebrity status. Earlier this year he filed a legal motion stating he was being tortured by Big Sandy correctional officers. Additionally he was apparently denied the opportunity to visit his Rabbi on several occasions.

 

According to the report Kodak was shipped via bus on Monday, October 5 to the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City before landing at his final destination USP in Thomson, Illinois. His attorney Bradford Cohen spoke to the gossip website exclusively and confirmed the “ZeZe” performer is in way better spirits due to the new staff’s more professional demeanor. But his situation is far from ideal in his eyes as his visitation has been restricted and his commissary has been limited. His legal team is hoping to have his privileges fully reinstated before the end of 2020. He is expected to be released in 2022.

Kodak Black Is Moved From Alleged Torture Prison To New Penitentiary  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

