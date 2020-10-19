Congressman Kweisi Mfume Addresses Coronavirus In The Government + Ice Cube’s Plan [WATCH]

Congressman Kweisi Mfume joins the show to address various government affairs. He shares his opinion on the way the government is handling coronavirus and his thoughts on Ice Cube’s plan.

He also shares what’s going on with the stimulus plan and how he feels the government should’ve handled the pandemic and what he advises moving forward.

Hear what the congressman has to say about the nation’s plan forward.

