Vice Presidential Nominee, Senator Kamala Harris is super busy these days on the campaign trail with former VP Joe Biden. However, she took the time to call into “The Divine Martino Show” to touch on some extremely important and sensitive topics. Listen to your SheJay speak with Kamala Harris on her stance on healthcare, if she will keep Obama care if elected, and what the Biden-Harris Plan for Black America consists of.
Listen Below:
The Senator also touched on the importance of showing up at the polls in this critical election.
Have you voted yet?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
#MyNameIs Trends After Georgia Republican Senator Purposely Mispronounces Kamala Harris' Name
#MyNameIs Trends After Georgia Republican Senator Purposely Mispronounces Kamala Harris' Name
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
The Latest:
- Aww Damn: Black Billionaire Who Promised To Pay Tuition Debt of Morehouse Students Admits To Tax Fraud
- Taraji P. Henson & Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Split
- Quavo Shoots His Shot At McDonald’s For Custom Meal Deal
- Big Date Energy: You Can Now Rent Out An Entire AMC Theater For $99
- Parole Board Transcripts Show Bobby Shmurda Is A Changed Man
- Hustler’s Ambition: 50 Cent Signs 3 Film Deal With Eli Roth
- Twitter Supports Kamala Harris With #MyNameIs After GOP Sen. David Perdue’s Racist Jab
- Kelly Price Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother
- The Lo’ Down: Jennifer Lopez Faces Criticism For Calling Herself A ‘Black Girl From The Bronx’ [WATCH]
- T.I. On Working With His Kids On ‘The L.I.B.R.A’ & If He Would Meet With Trump Like Ice Cube [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Kamala Harris Talks with Divine Martino About the Biden/Harris Plan for Black America was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com