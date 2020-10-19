Twitter Supports Kamala Harris With #MyNameIs After GOP Sen. David Perdue’s Racist Jab

GOP Sen. David Purdue put his racism on full display when he decided to mispronounce Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris‘ name. Twitter banded together to counter Purdue’s ignorance.

The Georgia Senator, who is currently in danger of losing his seat, didn’t make his life any easier. On Friday (Oct.16), during one of Donald Trump’s latest COVID-19 super-spreader events disguised as a campaign rally, Purdue played to the racist masses and intentionally mispronounced the California Senator’s name.

Perdue should be censured by the full Senate for this BEFORE he loses his seat and is no longer subject to their discipline. Either way, Purdue will forever be marked by history as a racist. https://t.co/d1C6tCzDoP — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 16, 2020

Purdue’s stunt was immediately and justifiably deemed as racist. In response, Twitter users with diverse names clapped back at the clown with the #MyNameIs movement over the weekend, shedding light on the diversity in the United States while calling for more inclusion and tolerance.

Harris’ fellow congressional colleagues like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) explained that his name means “bright” in Sanskrit and plans to cast a vote for the Biden/Harris ticket in this upcoming election.

#MyNameIs Rohit, and my friends call me Ro. It means bright light in Sanskrit. This election, #IWillVote for an inclusive America by voting for @joebiden & @kamalaharris — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 17, 2020

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who is often attacked by the super-spreader-in-chief during his rallies, noted that her name “Ilham” means “inspiration” in Arabic.

#MyNameIs Ilham, I prefer Ilhan. I never liked the M sound 😜. It means “Inspiration” in Arabic. My father named me Ilham and inspired me to lead a life of service to others. In his honor I am voting for an inspirational ticket over desperate and maddening one. https://t.co/jSiatHsj2X — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 17, 2020

Omar’s fellow squad member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) joined in on the inclusivity express explaining that her name was given to her by her Palestinian father and that it means “righteous.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wa.) explained that her name, Pramila, comes from the Sanskrit word “Prem,” which means love when translated. She also pointed out that both her first and last names are often mispronounced and only get offended “when it is done willfully and continuously.”

#MyNameIs Pramila. It comes from the Sanskrit word “prem” which means love. The name is constantly mispronounced as is my last name. I only mind that when it is done willfully and continuously. Let’s build an inclusive America. Vote #BidenHarris2020. Our vote, our power. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) October 18, 2020

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Bernie Sanders-endorsed gubernatorial candidate in Michigan who ran back in 2018, is also a physician, epidemiologist, and public health expert. He explained the meaning behind his name Abdulrahman.

“It means ‘devotee of The Most Merciful.’ It reminds me how important mercy is in this world.”

#MyNameIs Abdulrahman. It means “devotee of The Most Merciful.” It reminds me how important mercy is in this world. For a long time, I thought it meant I couldn’t run for office. Then I did. Because my name is as American as apple pie…and baklawa. — Abdul El-Sayed, MD, DPhil (@AbdulElSayed) October 18, 2020

Politics in the United States is insanely polarizing. Still, the #MyNameIs hashtag was refreshing to see, displaying how we could all come together to call out racism when it is blatantly obvious.

Photo: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Twitter Supports Kamala Harris With #MyNameIs After GOP Sen. David Perdue’s Racist Jab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

