CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: No Thanksgiving Dinner At Church This Year [WATCH]

It’s been a while and your favorite Grandma is back with a load of church announcements! There is a lot of catching up to so listen to all the announcements. Just a heads up, Thanksgiving at the church is canceled due to coronavirus.

We are also mourning a church member who we lost due to a bunch of things like diabetes, high blood pressure, and more.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman holding a pumpkin smoothie bowl - Autumn concept

Pumpkin, Spice & Everything Nice: 7 Pumpkin-Inspired Items You Didn’t Know You Needed

7 photos Launch gallery

Pumpkin, Spice & Everything Nice: 7 Pumpkin-Inspired Items You Didn’t Know You Needed

Continue reading Pumpkin, Spice & Everything Nice: 7 Pumpkin-Inspired Items You Didn’t Know You Needed

Pumpkin, Spice & Everything Nice: 7 Pumpkin-Inspired Items You Didn’t Know You Needed

[caption id="attachment_2293399" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: Xsandra / Getty[/caption] Pumpkin spice is one of those things you either love or hate. If you’re like me, and you stan the return of the fall season for it, then this article is definitely for you.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Pumpkin spice is generally made up of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice, and used to enhance the flavor of pumpkin-based recipes. Sources say pumpkin was a common ingredient in Native American recipes, but the spice dates back to a British recipe in the 1600s, and McCormick made it mainstream when they turned it into a seasoning for sale in the 1950s. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Exploring all things warm, fuzzy, and pumpkin-spicy, here’s a look at 7 pumpkin-inspired items you probably didn’t know you needed. Let us know what your favorite pumpkin-inspired items are in the comments below!  HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: No Thanksgiving Dinner At Church This Year [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close