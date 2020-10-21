Breast Cancer Awareness: Mary J. Blige Discusses The Importance Of Mammograms [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it hits close to home for Mary J. Blige who is a spokesperson for the Black Women’s Health Imperative. 

Almost 40 percent of Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than white women, and Blige’s aunt was one. For that reason and more, she makes it her mission to encourage Black women to request 3D mammograms and be intentional about their health.  

Watch up top as Mary J. Blige discusses the importance of mammograms and staying healthy. 

