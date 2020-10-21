Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Fix Her Lips To Say Anything Bad About Donald Trump During David Letterman Interview

Kim Kardashian’s silence when it comes to Donald Trump is deafening.

Late-night television icon David Letterman can get an answer out of anyone he interviews, but when it comes to talking about Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian was very tight-lipped. Kardashian, who has been met with some praise and plenty of criticism for working with Trump, had her chance to speak on her decision as a guest in the new season of Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Before Letterman pressed her on dealing with the super-spreader-in-chief, Kardashian made it clear that she does plan on working with future administrations in her mission to get clemency to those who deserve it, The Daily Beast reports.

“Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies.”

Letterman then asked the million-dollar question, “But do you feel that what is being done on behalf of sentencing reform now via this current administration in any way allows the balance of democracy back in a corridor of viability?”

Kardashian admitted that she didn’t understand the question as it was presented responding, “Well, I have no idea what you just said.”

Letterman rephrased it so the Reality TV star could better understand while telling her that he was “grateful” for the work she did, but at the same time, it “doesn’t make me feel any better about the current administration.” Kardashian responded, “I understand that.”

Letterman then asked Kardashian who she intends on voting for in the upcoming presidential election, and she stayed silent on the matter. It’s no secret her husband, Koonye West, is currently on his ridiculous mission to get in the White House via a bootleg third-party candidacy literally called the “Birthday Party.” Letterman also interviewed him as well for this Netflix show back in 2019.

Instead of speaking on who she would vote for, Kardashian decided to bring up the warnings she received from people before her trip to the White House. She made it clear that her reputation isn’t a top concern for getting people out of prison.

“Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done.”

“It’s a life over my reputation.”

Letterman kept pushing and even gave Kardashian an opportunity to look at her work with Trump on a larger scale.

“Your good work is overwhelming. It’s a positive force that diminishes what I consider to be unacceptable behavior by the president.”

Kardashian didn’t bite, stating that she is “extremely focused” on her work and that she is “truly grateful” for Donald Trump and his administration’s “work” when it comes to criminal justice reform efforts adding, “I’ll give props where props are due.”

Riiiiggghhht.

Kardashian used her celebrity status to convince Donald Trump to commute 68-year-old Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence after serving 21 years for a nonviolent drug offense. Thanks to Kardashian, Johnson has become a mascot that Trump has used to show that he has done more for African Americans than any other president, not named Abraham Lincoln. A ridiculous claim he loves to spout in front of his many White MAGA followers at his COVID-19 super-spreader events.

Kardashian is currently studying to become a lawyer to help in her commutation efforts and is currently enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship program. She hopes to begin practicing in 2022.

—

Photo: The Washington Post / Getty

Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Fix Her Lips To Say Anything Bad About Donald Trump During David Letterman Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: