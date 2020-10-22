As one of the most revered minds in the game fans are always looking to get a better understanding of what makes Tyler, The Creator tick. He gives us a better understanding of his creative DNA in his signature jokester fashion.

Recently the Ladera Heights, California native was featured on the Adobe MAX 2020 Creativity Conference. While Covid-19 continues to put restrictions on award ceremonies and large meet ups, Thurnis Haley didn’t disappoint with his unique take on a question and answer segment. As seen on Hype Beast he sat down with himself in a very quirky and at times humorous where he gets interviewed by himself.

Dressed up in different outfits, including a very stereotypical New York Hip-Hop fan, he lets the world know some of his favorite albums of all time which include In Search of… by N.E.R.D., Marshall Mathers LP by Eminem, In My Mind by Pharrell and Mama’s Gun by Erykah Badu. From there we find out what are his top film picks. While there should be no surprise his choices all had a comedic flair to them, the range was still vast as he chose Napoleon Dynamite, Scary Movie 2, 20th Century Women and The Cat in the Hat.

Felicia The GOAT also got peppered with some random questions including his preference between day and night (he is a morning guy). Additionally he made it known that schools should teach taxes, offer more in depth music courses and cooking classes.

You can see the full video below.

Photo:

Tyler, The Creator Interviews Himself And Reveals His Favorite Albums was originally published on hiphopwired.com

