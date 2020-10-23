CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Youtube Music Announces #FoundryFest With Dua Lipa, Baby Rose, and Arlo Parks

FoundryFest

Source: Courtesy YouTube / Youtube

YouTube Music announces #FoundryFest, an on-demand video series celebrating artists from Foundry – Youtube’s Indie artist development platform. This special series will feature a variety of videos from Foundry artists including Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Omar Apollo, Baby Rose, Tessa Violet and more including performances, conversations and music video premieres. The first video is set to premiere  Friday, October 23 at 9 a.m. ET on YouTube.

No surprise that artists, labels and streaming services are getting innovative with virtual programming and content these days. After months of strategizing, many festivals are exclusively focused on hosting virtual dj sets, concerts, and panel discussions that eager concert-goers can enjoy from the comfort of their homes. Major music festivals like A3C Hip Hop Festival and Conference, ONE Musicfest and Move Forward Music Festival have shifted their programming using platforms like Youtube, StreamYard and Twitch to give artists a space to perform again. 

 

Nearly two dozen artists are performing at Youtube’s #FoundryFest with specially selected content that will premiere exclusively on the day of the festival. The videos include live performances, music videos, new songs and interviews. Artists are making the best of quarantine performances with visual sets and new renditions of old hits their fans love. 

Similar to Youtube’s #SOSFEST which aired last week, #FoundryFest festival will collect money for the National Independent Venue Association benefiting 2,800 American music venues, promoters, and festivals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement from Youtube, a portion of the proceeds will also go towards the Equal Justice Initiative and other causes.

You can explore the #FoundryFest hashtag on Youtube to discover performances, premieres and insight around various topics from the global Foundry artists. #FoundryFest content will be available Oct 23 at 9 a.m. ET. 

Youtube Music Announces #FoundryFest With Dua Lipa, Baby Rose, and Arlo Parks  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close