Over 7.5 Million (& Counting) People Viewed Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerk-A-Thon

Count us as one of those several million who did as well.

Visible Presents "Red Rocks Unpaused" 3-Day Music Festival at Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Day 2

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion has always been incredibly easy on the eyes, which was evident from the time she burst onto the scene en route to becoming a megastar. The Houston Hottie showed off her knees of steel with a tantalizing video of her twerking, which has been viewed over 7.5 million times and counting.

In what appears to be a gym or dance studio, Hot Girl Meg is seen a grey workout hoodie that’s drenched with sweat, proving she just got finished getting in some reps. However, it was Megan dropping it low that had everyone stuck on freeze mode.

The City Girls both had to drop comments on the video, joining a number of other fans who admired Thee Stallion’s stamina and knee strength.

“Girl how tf you do that?” JT of The City Girls asked. Her rap partner Yung Miami, apparently ready to challenge Meg, added, “Ok let me get my shorts hold on lol.”

B Simone chimed in with, “I still can’t do this after 2 years of watching you” while Dreezy said, “I love when you cut up.

Salute to Megan The Stallion, those shorts, her knees, and her trainers.

Check out the footage below.

Photo: Getty

