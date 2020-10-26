CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hip-Hop Spot: Kanye West Sets His Goals Higher, Now Wants To Buy Universal [WATCH]

First, he wanted to buy back his masters from his label, now it looks like he has bigger plans. Headkrack breaks down Kanye West’s big announcement over the weekend on the Joe Rogan podcast.  

Silento is in trouble again. You may remember him from the song “watch whip, watch me nae nae.”  The rapper was arrested over the weekend in Georgia for going 143 miles per hour on the highway.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Hip-Hop Spot: Kanye West Sets His Goals Higher, Now Wants To Buy Universal [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close