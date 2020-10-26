CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want To Be Successful’

Tell us how you really feel.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds Briefing Along With White House Officials

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

In today’s example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty telling words while discussing his father-in-law’s so-called Platinum Plan for Black America.

Kushner, apparently trying to appeal to Black people during an interview on Fox News Monday morning, completely disrespected the coveted voting bloc and implied they are “complaining” about society’s ills to the point that he openly doubted whether they even want to be “successful” or not.

“The thing we’ve seen in the Black community, which is mostly Democrat,” Kushner brazenly began, “is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Kushner never expounded on the “complaining” or the comment on success.

Some could even possibly construe Kushner’s remarks as resorting to a familiar racist — and false — trope about lazy Black people who only moan about their problems instead of working to find solutions when white people throw them a proverbial bone … like … the Platinum Plan?

Watch the unfortunate words trickle put of his tone-deaf mouth below.

It was a weird flex — as the kids say — considering Donald Trump‘s fledgling campaign for re-election has been working overtime to get more Black men, in particular, to support the president.

Yes, it was a brief snippet, but no, it was not taken out of context since Kushner was discussing the Platinum Plan, a one-page fact sheet about Trump’s obviously obstructed vision of Black America that actually doesn’t even offer a semblance of a strategic roadmap to achieve anything, let alone Black folks.

The “Plan” simply lists multiple “promises” Trump has vowed “to Black America over 4 years.” However, conspicuously missing from them is how exactly he’ll go about executing them.

But the Trump campaign has routinely ben light on details when it comes to any plans that it puts forward. The Platinum Plan, or so it would seem, is just another disingenuous ploy to make Black people believe the president has their best interest at heart. The truth is probably closer to the fact that Trump is trying to take away as much support from Black voters as possible from Joe Biden.

That’s likely why Kushner met with Kanye West in August shortly after Kim Kardashian‘s husband was interviewed by Forbes and criticized Biden. At the time, West didn’t deny that he is working to take votes away from Biden by attempting to get his name on several ballots in states like Colorado.

Considering all of the above, including and especially Kushner’s comments about Black people on Monday, is it really a stretch of the imagination to suggest he also harbors racist feelings toward Black people?

Oh, did we mention there are just eight days until the presidential election?

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Kanye Meets With Trump Adviser Jared Kushner As Black Voters Ignore Him

Trump’s Son-In-Law Gets Sued For ‘Rodent-Infested’ Baltimore Apartments

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower

Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot

11 photos Launch gallery

Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot

Continue reading Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot

Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot

[caption id="attachment_4011537" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 1:15 p.m. ET, Sept. 9 -- If you thought Kanye West wasn't serious about getting on as many states' presidential ballots as possible, think again. The rapper-turned-wannabe politician has steadily gained ground in that arena by being added to a growing number of ballots across the country as a third party candidate suspected of launching a campaign in order to help Donald Trump get re-elected. Most recently, West, 43, was added to Mississippi's presidential ballot. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson described the developments as "interesting" and confirmed West's place on the ballot. “It was interesting to see him pick Mississippi, and obviously it will be interesting to see what happens with that vote on Nov. 3,” Watson told the Associated Press on Tuesday said after meeting with the State Board of Election Commissioners. “But he did qualify.” West, who is reportedly being backed by Republicans, announced July 4 that he was running for president. Since then, he's been trying to collect signatures from various states to get on their ballots. According to the New York Times, many Republicans have been helping West get on the ballot, including Lane Ruhland, a lawyer who has worked for the Donald Trump campaign, and Mark Jaboky, an executive who’s work for the California Republican Party. Jaboky was arrested on voter fraud charges back in 2008 when he was working for the California Republican Party, and he eventually plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Although West hasn't stated it directly, reports say his Republican backing could all be a part of a plan to divert votes away from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Wisconsin is one state that challenged West's signatures as allegedly being fraudulent. According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, their state Democratic Party filed a complaint earlier this month requesting state officials block West from appearing on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot this November. They claim West has various problems with his nomination papers, including incorrect addresses for circulators and bogus signatures like “Mickey Mouse” and “Bernie Sanders”. Affidavits are included from six people saying they were duped into putting their names on West’s paperwork. "If the affidavits are true … crimes were committed by the West campaign,” said. attorney Michael Maistelman, who collected the affidavits for the state Democratic Party. West has since challenged the complaint saying the DNC has to prove that the names like "Mickey Mouse and "Bernie Sanders" aren't real, according to Newsweek. West won't give up his presidential bid, despite having low support from general voters and especially Black voters at just 2 percent, according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll. Not to mention it's still mathematically impossible for Ye to earn 270 electoral votes needed to win the elections because he missed the filing deadline in certain states. While some Black celebrities, like Nick Cannon, have supported West's campaign, other notable figures have called out his shenanigans, including singer Stephanie Mills who said, West and Cannon are acting like "paid slaves." Still, the states below have allowed him to appear on their ballot. This is America. Scroll down to see how social media users are reacting to the news.

 

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want To Be Successful’  was originally published on newsone.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close