Joe Biden With Mina SayWhat: “The Character Of America Is On The Ballot”

National
| 10.26.20
Dismiss

Joe Biden Philly Interview RNB Philly

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden called Mina SayWhat 8 days before the election to talk about how he feels going into the election and what is at stake for the 2020 Election. Biden talks a lot about the difference in character between him and Donald Trump and how he believes this is a critical time in history to choose the direction that Americans will go in.  He touches on his tax plan that will only affect people making over 400,000 and says the money collected from these taxes will go towards education and improving schools. Listen to the entire interview below and for more on the Biden Harris platform listen to Mina’s interview with Kamala HERE.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Joe Biden With Mina SayWhat: “The Character Of America Is On The Ballot”  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close