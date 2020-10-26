CLOSE
Troll TV: Showtime Debuts Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries Trailer

With a post prison interview to boot.

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Just when you thought Tekashi’s career went cold it looks like 2021 might give him an opportunity to heat up again. A major network is set to detail his story.

As spotted on Vulture Showtime has released a first look at their forthcoming project on the Brooklyn performer. Titled Supervillain the project is slated to be a three-part docuseries that not only examines his rise to infamy in pop culture but also him taking the stand against his former friends and gang affiliates. According to the article the three installments are based on Stephen Witt’s January 2019 Rolling Stone feature “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Supervillain.”

The one-minute trailer incorporates different clips from his career including some live performances, tour footage and behind the scenes personal films. We also get to see the man born Daniel Hernandez in his formative years way before his signature face tattoos. Additionally the series will feature an exclusive interview that was conducted when he was released from prison back in April.

Snippets of the Q&A are interwoven throughout the teaser. “I can’t believe that I created myself and created a Tekashi 6ix9ine that way he wanted to be viewed. In the world we live in nice guys don’t go anywhere” he said. “I’ll build my own fu**ing world. I want my world to look like it’s on fire. I’m destroying anything that is in my way. F*** being a superhero I want to be a supervillain”.

Supervillain is scheduled for an early 2021 release. You can see the trailer below.

