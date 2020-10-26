Jamie Foxx’s Sister, DeOndra Dixon, Passes Away At 36

Jamie Foxx‘s youngest sister, DeOndra Dixon, has passed away. She was 36.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian shared the news on Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of he with Dixon along with a few other intimate moments between the two over the years. According to PEOPLE, Dixon died last Monday, October 19.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” Foxx wrote on Instagram Monday (October 26). “My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive.”

He continued, “Anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money…

Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers…”

Dixon was born on September 6, 1984 in Dallas Texas. She was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. On her bio for the website, she wrote that she was “born to dance” and wanted to be a “professional dancer.”

“My brother has given me a chance to do some special things,” Dixon wrote. “I danced in his video “Blame It.” I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammy’s!”

The most important lesson Foxx says he learned from his sister? Understanding what mattered in life.

“I learned how to live,” he told Dateline in a 2018 interview. “Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything — ‘Ah, the Mercedes is not the right color!’ And then you see this girl over here, ‘I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.’ So she brings you back down to what life is.”

