Peep Pics Of Kyrie Irving’s New Nike Kyrie 7 Signature Sneaker

Though the Brooklyn Net’s newest superstar point guard, Kyrie Irving, didn’t return to the bubble to play out the remainder of the COVID-19 NBA season, Nike is still lacing his signature line with the kind of heat that you’d find in Miami.

Yesterday Nike unveiled their upcoming Kyrie 7 which features some dope composite mesh upper for comfort and flexibility and a “data-informed traction” grip on the bottom sole for the ballers who like to cut through the court like Uncle Drew during the playoffs. The designers took into account Kyrie’s playing style when developing his latest silhouette and best believe anyone who hoops in these will appreciate the thought process.

In the Kyrie 7, computational design processes turn real-time game data into a 360-degree traction pattern, helping players stay in control as they move in and out of cuts. The pattern serves a Kyrie hallmark: a sole unit that wraps up the shoe’s sides to maximize surface traction when changing directions.

Can’t wait to try these while playing some ball.

Check out pics of the upcoming Nike Kyrie 7’s and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop on November 11.

