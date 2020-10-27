Swae Lee Tells Us Why We Should Dance Like No One’s Watching, Talks New Music, How he’s surviving Covid-19

10.27.20
One half of Rae Sremmurd Swae Lee stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about his latest single “Dance like no one’s watching.”

The rapper talked making some fun music during the pandemic! Swae Lee says he’s not a fan of dropping music for the fans and they can’t enjoy the turn up in the club. He says that the next Rae Sreummard’s next album will not be released until the pandemic is over. Speaking of the pandemic, Swae Lee let us know that fitness and gaming has been his escape during the covid-19 quarantine. He says Push ups and basketball help him blow off some steam. To find out if Swae Lee is on the Birkin bag trend, watch the full interview here:

 

