Everything That Happened At The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

Following the virtual presentation of the BET Awards, the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards went down last night (Oct. 27) in the same manner with the main show, hosted by the 85 South Show’s Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean.

Cordae kicked off the show with a powerful freestyle about the importance of voting while Lil Baby and his artist 42 Dugg opened up with the first performance with “We Paid.” The City Girls played in water in catsuits singing anthems “Kitty Talk” and “Jobs” in their first televised performance since JT’s release last year.

Mulatto and Gucci Mane took over Magic City in a performance that left you wanting lemon pepper wings while Quavo shook the room for the Woo in a special tribute to Pop Smoke. Hip-Hop legend Master P was honored by Snoop Dogg with the ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award.

Then, Vice Presidential candidate and Howard Univerisity graduate Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance to urge Black people to vote. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne closed out the show with a Trap Beyonce Coachella-esque tribute to HBCUs with their hit single “Money Maker.”

This year’s ciphers went outside of the box with up-and-coming spitters like Buddy, Deanté Hitchcock, and Flo Milli and even overseas to Jamaica with a dancehall set featuring Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Skip Marley and others. The highlight cipher was when R&B divas Brandy, Erykah Badu, H.E.R. and Teyana Taylor gave us 16s in a 90s throwback video feel. Rappers Chika, Flawless Real Talk, Jack Harlow, Polo G and Rapsody also blessed us with a “Social Justice” cipher.

The show only televised three awards being presented including Rapsody winning Lyricist of the Year, Pop Smoke winning New Artist of the Year and Lil Baby winning Impact Track for “Bigger Picture”

The complete list of 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” winners are:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

FUTURE FEATURING DRAKE – “LIFE IS GOOD”

BEST COLLABORATION

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEATURING BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

TRAVIS SCOTT

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

RAPSODY

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

HIT-BOY

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SONG OF THE YEAR

RODDY RICCH – “THE BOX” (PRODUCED BY 30 ROCK & DATBOISQUEEZE)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

RODDY RICCH – “PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL”

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

POP SMOKE

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”

IMPACT TRACK

LIL BABY – “THE BIGGER PICTURE”

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-NICE

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

STORMZY (UK)

