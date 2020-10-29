Gary may have been right about this one! It’s being rumored that Tiffany Haddish and Common have called it quits. The speculation came after Haddish penned an open letter to her exes that was vocal about how she felt. Common has unfollowed her off social media but she still follows him.

In other relationship news, Love and Hip-Hop star and Lil Fizz’s baby mama Moniece Slaughter is speaking out. She recalls a time when she had sex with Shaq in a recent interview.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Did Tiffany Haddish And Common Break Up? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com