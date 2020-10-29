CLOSE
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG, Champion & New Balance For The Holidays

Foot Locker stay with the most flavorful ish...

Is it us or does Foot Locker stay collaborating with different companies and brands to release some exclusive heat like every other month?

After working with China Town Market and Anderson Bluu in recent months, Foot Locker is now looking to satisfy their customers sweet tooth by dropping some candy flavored treat just in time for Halloween and some other dope collabos in the coming weeks. October 31 will see the first of the three upcoming releases as on Hallows Eve Foot Locker will be unveiling a new UGG x Hersheys collaboration which will be taking their inspiration from Twizzlers to Kiss’s and be available in a full family size run so everyone can be dipped while trick-or-treating.

Then on November 5 we’ll see the launch of the New Balance Kawhi 1 x Jolly Rancher “Blue Raspberry”’s which will be exclusively for men before the Champion x M&M pack hits the shelves on November 12. The M&M pack will feature some comfy slippers that’ll come in the classic candy colors of red, orange, yellow, blue and brown. No, we won’t be finding that gray M&M color and winning a million dollars like back in the day. Would be kinda cool though.

Check out some pics of the upcoming packs below and let us know if any of these exclusive joints catch your eye.

