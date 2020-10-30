CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd By Police Awarded Medal of Courage

Black Lives Matter.

GEORGE FLOYD MURAL BETHLEHEM

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The teenager who captured the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police and started a worldwide movement is being honored with a medal of courage from a prestigious nonprofit.

On Tuesday (Oct 27) PEN America announced they were honoring 17-year-old Darnella Frazier with the 2020 PEN/Beneson Award.

“With nothing more than a cell phone and sheer guts, Darnella changed the course of history in this country, sparking a bold movement demanding an end to systemic anti-Black racism and violence at the hands of police,” PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement. “With remarkable steadiness, Darnella carried out the expressive act of bearing witness, and allowing hundreds of millions around the world to see what she saw.”

On May 25, Frazier recorded Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South as Floyd cried out repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe. The video also captures bystanders begging the officers to let Floyd up and once he lost consciousness, to check his pulse.

The video went viral and sparked protests nationwide calling for racial justice and an end to police violence.

“Without Darnella’s presence of mind and readiness to risk her own safety and wellbeing, we may never have known the truth about George Floyd’s murder,” Nossel continued. “We are proud to recognize her exceptional courage with this award.”

Darnella Frazier is set to be awarded the prestigious award at a virtual gala celebration alongside former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on December 8th.

Previous Courage Award honorees include Anita Hill; student activists from Majory Stoneman Douglas High School; the Women’s March; Flint, Michigan contaminated water whistleblowers and the surviving staff of the French publication Charlie Hebdo.

Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd By Police Awarded Medal of Courage  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close