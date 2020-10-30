CLOSE
“It’s Going To Be A Thriller” Spike Lee Speaks About The Future If Donald Trump Serves Another 4 Years [VIDEO]

Legendary film director Spike Lee went off on celebrities who are in support of Donald Trump. Lee says Agent Orange, as he calls him, is struggling with the black vote and is using popular celebrities as puppets in hopes to get more black voters.

The filmmaker drops some history lessons to make that connection of why your vote matters and what can happen if citizens don’t use their right to vote.

Outside of politics, he remembers his last moments with Chadwick Boseman and whether there will be a return of Mars Blackmon.

