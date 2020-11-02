CLOSE
50 Cent Clowns Lil Nas X’s Nicki Minaj Costume, Fif Gets Read In Signature Barb Fashion

When you drag you might get dragged.

2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Source: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020 / Getty

While 50 Cent did not dress up for Halloween he still made sure to insert himself in the conversation. Lil Nas X’s outfit in particular triggered him the most.

As spotted on Complex the “Old Town Road” performer did his very best to capture the essence of one Hip-Hop’s queens. He dressed up as Nicki Minaj from her 2011 music video “Super Bass”. Naturally the sight of him wearing a body suit, wig and make-up was a look to behold but to achieve her signature curves he also donned what seems to be silicone padding. As expected the visual quickly ended up going viral and landed on 50’s timeline.

NAS MARAJ 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾

The “Window Shopper” rapper clearly felt a ways because of the androgynous ensemble. He tweeted “what the f***, Nikki come get him !!! Lol”. 

The tweet quickly went through the Black Twitter universe which prompted the “Panini” singer to respond back. In a now deleted post he kept it classy by simply asking “Why u in barb buisness?” For those not in the know his fandom for Onika goes deeper than this year’s holiday costume. Prior to becoming an international superstar he used to run a Nicki fan account “Nas Maraj”. Managing this account would provide him some hands on experience that would prove to be invaluable making “Old Town Road” heat up on TikTok.

Photo: Lil  Nas X / Columbia Records

50 Cent Clowns Lil Nas X’s Nicki Minaj Costume, Fif Gets Read In Signature Barb Fashion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

