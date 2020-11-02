CLOSE
Russell Simmons Says If We Want The Change We March For, Then We All Must Get Out and Vote! [EXCLUSIVE]

A day before Election Day, Russell Simmons checked in to discuss the importance of getting out to vote if you really want to see actual change that we’ve all been marching for.

Simmons revealed that he’s been in Asia since the pandemic started and says the respect for the coronavirus and leadership there versus America is night and day.

Russell Simmons Says If We Want The Change We March For, Then We All Must Get Out and Vote! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

