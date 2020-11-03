CLOSE
50 Cent Imagines Mock Meat Political Beef Between Eminem & Lil Wayne

Considering Slim Shady aligning with Joe Biden's campaign and Weezy F. Baby's endorsement of Trump, Fif had to deliver a signature moment of trolling.

The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Election Day is upon us and like clockwork, lines are being drawn in the political sand right before our eyes. Sensing this natural divide, 50 Cent took it as a moment to imagine a mock meat beef between Eminem and Lil Wayne given their political affiliations of late.

The artist born Curtis Jackson rarely misses a moment to troll, doing so via his favored tool of social media to get some jokes off at someone else’s expense. Using a photo of a Black man holding a large confederate facing off against a white man with a Black Lives Matter sign, Fif captioned the image “Wanye vs. Eminem” with a laughing emoji.

Recently, Wayne has joined an alarmingly growing list of rappers who have put their faith into President Donald Trump. On the reverse, Eminem gave Joe Biden and his campaign a boost by allowing them to use his famous “Lose Yourself” track in a new advertisement.

Wayne and Eminem aren’t heavy social media users so 50 Cent’s playful jab might not get a response.

😆wayne Vs. Eminem

