The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “TurDUNKen” Is All Kinds of Holiday Heat

The Nike SB Dunk continues to reign supreme for 2020...

After taking home the coveted Shoe Of The Year award, the Nike SB Dunk is still poised to be one of the hottest releases for the remainder of the year and in a few weeks will see another hot drop that’s sure to have hypebeasts going beserk.

On November 20th Nike will be releasing their new “Concepts” Nike SB Dunk TurDUNKen High’s which was remixed by the good people over at Concepts in Boston, MA. Featuring a Thanksgiving football holiday theme with the brown colorway and a laser-cut quarter replicating feathers, the design is as creative as it is eye-catching.

“We’ve definitely never taken ourselves too seriously. We’re well-versed in sport. We come from luxury,” says Concepts Creative Director Deon Point. “The thing with us that always gets overlooked is our sense of humor. We love to have fun.” 

The sneakers even come with a special boxing that resembles a hot oven and comes with extra treats including a pair of Nike Dri-FIT chicken foot socks and even turkey wrapping paper to keep the kicks nice and fresh. We’re crossing our fingers we’re able to land a pair over on this side.

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High TurDUNKen drops on November 14 at Concepts’ Boston and New York flagship stores, and at cncpts.com. Pairs of the Duck SB High will then see a wider release on November 20 at select skate retailers and November 21 on SNKRS.

Peep pictures of the collaboration below and let us know if you’ll be trying to copp a pair when release date comes around later this month.

