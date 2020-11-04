CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DaBaby’s Older Brother, Glen Johnson Reportedly Commits Suicide

Sir Lucian Grainge's 2020 Artist Showcase Presented By Citi and Lenovo

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

DaBaby‘s older brother has reportedly committed suicide.

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the incident said Glen Johnson took his own life in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday.

Johnson had shared a video on social media earlier in the day holding a gun and visibly upset. In the clip, he reportedly discussed how he had “wronged” people in the past and was crying. Around 4 p.m., Johnson shot himself in the head and later succumbed to his injuries.

DaBaby rapped about his brother’s struggles with mental health on “Intro” from his sophomore album, KIRK. “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family / Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n*gga.”

Glen Johnson was survived by three daughters and a son, according to TMZ. DaBaby has yet to publicly address the incident as he’s been focusing on voting drives in his home state.

Prayers and condolences to his family during this difficult time.

RELATED: DaBaby Has Proper Response When Asked To Donate To The Trump Campaign

RELATED: DaBaby &amp; Roddy Ricch Remix “Rockstar” In The Name Of Black Lives Matter [NEW MUSIC]

DaBaby’s Older Brother, Glen Johnson Reportedly Commits Suicide  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close