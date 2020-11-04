Front Page News: No President On Election Day [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Just as we predicted, we’re a day passed the biggest day of 2020 and we do not know who will be the next president.  Election Day ended with Joe Biden in the lead but still unclear who the president is.  Biden says he feels good about where he is in the election and believes he’s on track to win.

Donald Trump falsely claimed a win and threatened to go to the Supreme Court to stop the count of votes.  At the moment we are still working on all the numbers to come in with this tight race.

Black women did what we had to do in the 2016 election, with 98% of us voting for Hillary Clinton, and we’re here to do it again. We are marching (or sashaying depending on who you ask) to the polls to flex our right to vote and using our style to make fashion statements as big as our political views.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! The stakes are higher this election after America, particularly the Black community, experienced four years of tyranny, divisiveness, idiotic and unpredictable behavior at the hands of Donald Trump. The unqualified commander-in-chief has made it abundantly clear he is not for Black America by how he handled the COVID 19 pandemic (which affected Blacks at disproportionate rates), his refusal to denounce alt-right groups like “The Proud Boys,” and how he handled the George Floyd protests. Trumps scroll-long list of fuck-ups are not limited to the aforementioned, his ties to Russia and failure to pay taxes like the average American are just more examples of how this president failed the people. MUST-READ: What You Can And Can’t Wear To The Polls This Election Day While attire that bears the name or face of your political party is banned at certain polling locations throughout the United States, it’s not against the law to wear campaign slogans or statements like “I Can’t Breath” that speak volumes about your vote. Black women are showing their allegiance to the Biden/ Harris ticket with their fashion. From Kamala crew necks to rocking the “I Voted” sticker in fabulous ways, here’s how Black women are dressed to cast their ballot! SEE ALSO: Fulton County Absentee Ballots Won’t Be Counted Until Wednesday Due To Water Leak Joe Biden Wins Maryland, Earning 10 Electoral Votes Results Trickle In As Data Show Roles Black Voters Are Playing In 2020 Election HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

