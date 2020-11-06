CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Prayers Up: Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Prayers up for Al Roker...

Al Roker arrives at the Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour Event held at a Private Residence on July 26, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

After all kinds of frustration, anger and plain old heartbreak, 2020 once again gives us another reason to remember it as thee worst year in modern history.

This time around Page Six is reporting that beloved weatherman turned talk show host, Al Roker has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be taking time off the air to attend to his health. Today (Nov. 5) Roker announced the sad news and informed viewers that he’d be undergoing surgery as he gears up with that dreaded battle with cancer.

“After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer,” Roker said. “And it’s a good news-bad news kind of thing. The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

After a red flag — a high prostate-specific antigen level — was raised at a physical on Sept. 29, Roker underwent an MRI and then a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.

At least doctors caught the cancer early enough to do something about it and give Roker a fighting chance to beat the disease and continue living his life. Roker says doctors will remove his prostate and is hoping to be back at work two weeks after the procedure. While we’re in our feelings about Al Roker’s situation, the 66-year-old doesn’t want anyone to feel bad for him.

He said, “I don’t want people thinking, ‘Poor Al’ because I’m going to be OK.”

Yes you will, sir. Yes you will.

Prayers Up: Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close