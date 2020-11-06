CLOSE
Chef Q.’s Pan Seared Chicken Thighs With Chardonnay Shiitake Mushroom Sauce Recipe [WATCH]

Chef Q. Latrice shared a very interesting recipe on the show with Da Brat in mind! She’s taking a regular chicken thigh meal and turning it into a one-pot chicken masterpiece.  Listen to the clip to hear how to make pan-seared chicken thighs with chardonnay shiitake mushroom sauce.

This pan-seared chicken thighs with a chardonnay shiitake mushroom sauce may sound fancy, but it would be great for Sunday dinner and @lilchefsvittles shows you how to make it.

 

