CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hip-Hop Wired’s Election Victory Playlist Is The Soundtrack We Need

In the grueling days after Election Day, to the victor, President-Elect Joe Biden, goes the spoils.

US-VOTE-BIDEN

Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

 

Well, folks, it took us long enough but former Vice President Joe Biden is now the President-elect, with Sen. Kamala Harris becoming the first Black and woman Vice President-elect. In our collective wait, we comprised a playlist to go on shuffle at your victory party kickback or gatherings, with the proper social distancing of course.

Instead of droning on about the significance of the songs below, we’ll let you, the savvy reader and listener, determine our angles. Some song choices will be obvious due to the nature of events and the fact Ol’ Boy ain’t gonna leave that post without a fight.

That said, we’re in a good mood and so are millions of others, so hit the playlist below, press play, and let out that tension with some dance moves.

Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Wired’s Election Victory Playlist Is The Soundtrack We Need  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close