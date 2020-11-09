YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” Jumps To No. 1 On iTunes After Biden’s Victory

One of the silver linings throughout Donald Trump’s presidency was the fact that we always had “FDT” to uplift our spirits in times of despair–but now, the song has taken on a whole new meaning.
Immediately following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory on Saturday, YG and Nipsey Hussle’s politically-charged track reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts. In case you’re new here, “FDT” stands for “F*** Donald Trump.”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Streams for the 2016 record were already soaring over the course of the past week as Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday. The song reportedly experienced a 221 percent jump in sales from Monday, November 2 to Election Day on November 3, surpassing more than one million streams on the day the polls closed.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Whether you’re happy that Joe Biden won, or simply excited that Donald Trump DIDN’T, there’s definitely a reason to celebrate. Especially for YG, who’s gonna get a pretty payday out of this.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
SEE ALSO:
Dave Chappelle Drops Fiery Monologue on ‘SNL’, “Come Get Your N*gga Lessons”
Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
“Donald Trump Don’t Got Love For The Hood” Black Tony Goes Out To Vote Today! [WATCH]
17 Songs To Get You Through The Wait For The Election Results
17 Songs To Get You Through The Wait For The Election Results
1. MARVIN GAYE — “WHAT’S GOING ON“ (1971)1 of 17
2. WALE — “SUE ME” (2019)2 of 17
3. GRANDMASTER FLASH & THE FURIOUS FIVE — “THE MESSAGE” (1982)3 of 17
4. MIGUEL — “NOW” (2017)4 of 17
5. JANELLE MONAE — “AMERICANS” (2018)5 of 17
6. JADAKISS FEAT. STYLES P & EVE — “WE GONNA MAKE IT” (2001)6 of 17
7. BILLIE HOLIDAY — “STRANGE FRUIT” (1939)7 of 17
8. YOUNG DOLPH — “SUNSHINE” (2020)8 of 17
9. ARETHA FRANKLIN — “RESPECT” (1967)9 of 17
10. LIL BABY — “THE BIGGER PICTURE” (2020)10 of 17
11. BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS — “GET UP, STAND UP” (1973)11 of 17
12. JOEY BADA$$ — “LAND OF THE FREE” (2017)12 of 17
13. LAURYN HILL — “EVERYTHING IS EVERYTHING” (1999)13 of 17
14. GLORIA GAYNOR — “I WILL SURVIVE” (1978)14 of 17
15. PUBLIC ENEMY — “BLACK STEEL IN THE HOUR OF CHAOS” (1988)15 of 17
16. PRINCE AND THE NEW POWER GENERATION — “MONEY DON’T MATTER 2 NIGHT” (1991)16 of 17
17. KENDRICK LAMAR — “ALRIGHT” (2015)17 of 17
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” Jumps To No. 1 On iTunes After Biden’s Victory was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com