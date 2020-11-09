Philadelphia Election Officials Have Gotten Death Threats Since Presidential Race

As Philadelphia continues to celebrate their contribution to Joseph Biden’s monumental victory the public is now seeing some of the behind the scenes turmoil. Unfortunately the City of Brotherly Love wasn’t so brotherly the last two weeks.

As spotted on Crooks And Liars the iconic Pennsylvania city wasn’t unified over the voting process in the recent presidential election. On a 60 Minutes feature Bill Whitaker talked about the ballot process with local officials who were in charge of the counting the votes; specifically those mailed in by Americans who did not want to take their chances of possibly catching Covid-19. Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia city election commissioner, talked to the journalist about how contentious things became.

“At the end of the day, we are counting eligible votes cast by voters. The controversy surrounding it is something I don’t understand. It’s people making accusations that we wouldn’t count those votes, or people are adding fraudulent votes or just, coming up with, just, all sorts of crazy stuff” said Schmidt. He would proceed to reveal that certain locals would call into the his office saying “‘this is what the Second Amendment is for,’ people like us.”

To that Whitaker spoke to the underlining tone of the calls by saying “That’s — a not so veiled death threat”. “Yes, for counting votes in a democracy,” replied Schmidt. You can see the clip below.

