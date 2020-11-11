CLOSE
Kandi Burruss Calls Out Chick-fil-A Worker For Saying ‘Of Course’ Instead Of ‘My Pleasure’

For today’s ‘Asking For A Friend’ on The Morning Hustle, we asked our callers, was do you agree with Kandi’s rant at Chick-fil-A or should she take a seat?!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was upset with her experience at the fast-food chain when an employee didn’t use the usual terminology. Instead of the Chick-fil-A worker saying “my pleasure” she thanked Kandi by saying “of course.”  Apparently, the mogul was not happy with her experience and ranted to her social media.

Do you think Kandi was wrong or nah?

 

