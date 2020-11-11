CLOSE
Mo3 Shot and Killed In Dallas

Mo3 LIVE At #979CarShow (PHOTOS)

Multiple outlets are reporting that Dallas rapper Mo3 was allegedly shot and killed on I-35 in Oak Cliff on Wednesday (November 11).

According to Dallas PD and WFAA News  just before noon the rapper was approached in a car at I-35 and Claredon Drive. He was chased by the suspect and ran out of the car southbound when the suspect began shooting multiple times, ultimately resulting in the 28-year-old Dallas artist death.

According to police records an innocent bystander who was a passenger of the vehicle was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

The aftermath of the incident  was shared on social media with numerous fans offering prayers for the Mo3 Badzz artist.

 

 

