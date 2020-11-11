Multiple outlets are reporting that Dallas rapper Mo3 was allegedly shot and killed on I-35 in Oak Cliff on Wednesday (November 11).
According to Dallas PD and WFAA News just before noon the rapper was approached in a car at I-35 and Claredon Drive. He was chased by the suspect and ran out of the car southbound when the suspect began shooting multiple times, ultimately resulting in the 28-year-old Dallas artist death.
According to police records an innocent bystander who was a passenger of the vehicle was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The aftermath of the incident was shared on social media with numerous fans offering prayers for the Mo3 Badzz artist.
Mo3 Shot and Killed In Dallas was originally published on thebeatdfw.com