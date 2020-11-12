CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

In case you missed it, Usher’s baby girl is here and she’s a beauty!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, welcomed Sovereign Bo Raymond back in September which to our surprise, was early. Sharing a first photo of his new bundle of joy, Usher revealed that Sovereign was actually due on November 11.

 

“Happy 11:11 Sovereign. Today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan,” Usher captioned the photo. “Life happens when you’re making other plans. Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made [Jenn Goicoechea]. Te amo mucho.”

Sovereign’s mother, Goicoechea, who is the vice president of A&R at Epic Records, also shared a photo of their baby girl on what would have been her due date.

View this post on Instagram

Sovë helping me with album credits 😂😂

A post shared by Boogs•N•Effect (@boogsneffect) on

 

Congrats to them both for creating new life!

DON’T MISS…

Clip What?! Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up During Quarantine

Usher Raymond and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Reportedly Expecting Their First Child

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Usher performs at Mawazine International Music Festival

Then & Now: Usher's Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: Usher's Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Then & Now: Usher’s Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Then & Now: Usher's Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Usher always reminds us that he's not new to this but true to this when he drops new music.  Since the age of 14, the superstar has not let up with his timeless career. With classics like "Nice and Slow", "U Got It Bad", and his newest single "Don't Waste My Time", he continuously shows us why over the decades he continues to top the charts. Not only is his voice iconic but the ladies have always loved Usher Raymond. "Don't Waste My Time" features Ella Mai and reminds us of life before social distancing.  Check out the newest video along with looks over the years. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIRv5zWbv_g&feature=youtu.be LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close