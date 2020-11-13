The Many Expressions Of Whoopi Goldberg: Which Mood Are You?

Today, Nov. 13, actress, comedian, and host of ABC’s The View, Whoopi Goldberg celebrates 65 years of life. The world has witnessed Whoopi Goldberg in films and on stages entertaining the masses with her many talents. She is expressive and often her face is used in meme after meme because of it. Most recently, she openly shares her opinions on a range of topics, whether you or her fellow cohosts agree or not, on The View. Even in classic films like, Sister Act and The Color Purple, you can quite literally feel each emotion. The Award-winning actress is simply outstanding at invoking that emotion through each character. In 1985, Whoopi Goldberg was the second black woman to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, so The Academy agrees as well.

Whoopi Goldberg #BOTD American actress who was the second black woman to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Her breakthrough role in The Color Purple (1985) was her strongest performance though by portraying Celie who struggles to overcome prolonged abuse from her father. pic.twitter.com/dZLl4l0Uxj — Tico Romao (@TicoRomao) November 13, 2020

To celebrate the many expressions of Whoopi, this is a wide range of her moods to choose from. Which mood are you today?

1. Oh… Is That Your Friend?

This is the face you make when you see someone singing “Throat Baby” a little too passionately. Or when someone says they still listen to R Kelly. It’s when you’re trying not to be nosey but you hear something you weren’t supposed to. The expression you make when you’re slightly judging someone’s taste in friends. Oh, that’s you? Yikes.

2. Whoops, What I Do? *ZaZa Voice*

This is a classic “who me?” moment. In the words of 5 year old rap sensation ZaZa, “what I do?” You must have me confused with someone else, because I am not that girl.

3. When You Aren’t Trying To Be Seen But They Still See You

This is usually the fake smile White folks use to acknowledge you, but here Whoopi is serving pressed lip wide grin for the public. Imagine attempting to be low in this wide brimmed pink hat with the matching fit. When in doubt, just grin.

4. Just Trying To See What You See

When the family says the new baby is adorable and you’re trying to see where. Cute shoes though. Or when you’re squinting to see why your friend is still so caught up on this guy with no ambitions and no style. Just trying to get some clarity so I can understand.

5. I Smell CAP

When he consistently reposts toxic Future memes, but he treats you like a princess at home. Or when he retweeted that “take her on a $200 date” post but somehow you both still ended up splitting the bill. This face is also after your friend finishes telling you she’s done with the guy for the 50th time. Yeah okay, big capper.

6. You Mean To Tell Me…

This is a classic, “back in my day” moment. “Back in my day, men came to the front door to court you not just text you ‘I’m outside’ and that’s the difference.” Or when the math not mathing at all, but you trying to make it work. So, 2+2 equals 6 now?

7. Me Acting Like I Can’t Operate Zoom

The face you make when you’re asked to turn your camera on to speak for the Zoom meeting. Or when your mom asks how to “do that little Tik Tok video you do.”

8. You Still Going Out In A PANORAMA

My face when people pretend Covid-19 magically disappeared and we’re not in the middle of a global pandemic. Me wondering how to get through to you! When you’re frustrated trying to explain your point and it continues to go over their heads. Yeah, that face.

Whoopi Goldberg is a mood. She has a way of confidently expressing her personal opinions despite critique and we truly love to see it. With so much wisdom and life experience, Whoopi is very sure of herself and her talents. We are wishing you more life, love and fearless emotion, Queen Whoopi! Happy Birthday!

