Why You Must Remain Cautious Dealing With Coronavirus Fatigue & The Holidays Approaching

With coronavirus numbers rising in states across the country, and the nation hitting its single-day high since May, we’re joined by Dr. Collier and Anna from Chicago this morning on The Morning Hustle.

Anna and her entire family are currently dealing with the virus, despite following health procedures. She warns that you must remain cautious even while remaining around family. Dr. Collier checked in with us to give his weekly COVID-19 update and stresses caution while dealing with coronavirus fatigue, as well as being careful over the holidays.

 

