Jeremih In ‘Critical Condition’ In ICU Battling COVID-19, Agent Says

ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jeremih‘s battle with COVID-19 has taken a bleak turn.

According to the singer’s agent, he’s currently in an intensive care unit in critical condition.

“J was just pulled off the ventilator,” his agent said in a statement to Variety. “He’s still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers.”

The 33-year-old singer had been privately battling the virus in his hometown of Chicago when musicians and peers took to social media to ask for prayers on his behalf. 50 Cent was the first to relay that the “All The Time” singer was battling COVID-19.

“Pray for my boy Jeremih. He’s not doing good. This COVID shit is real. He’s in the ICU in Chicago,” he wrote.

Jeremih In ‘Critical Condition’ In ICU Battling COVID-19, Agent Says  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

