Chick-fil-A Atlanta “Delivering Hope” Contest

Chick-fil-A Atlanta "Delivering Hope"

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Do you have Mounting bills, childcare costs, household necessities, medication, car issues – it’s all a concern.  Cancelled events and virtual celebrations have become common.  One thing remains the same – Hope.

Chick-fil-A ATLANTA and HOT 107.9 want to help.  We are Delivering Hope.  Maybe you need help with an electric bill, day care, after school costs or maybe your medicine costs are more than you can handle? Or maybe you know someone else who could use a little help.

We want to hear from you! Tell us what you need help with!  Who knows, we just might show up to your home or job with a little hope.

Delivering Hope BROUGHT TO YOU BY CHIC-FIL-A ATLANTA AND ATLANTA’S NUMBER ONE HIP HOP STATION…. HOT 107 9!

Close