Since our Thanksgiving will be looking a little different, Special K is giving some comic relief just in time for the holidays. We all know that black families and white families differ in a lot of ways, especially food. When you think of the upcoming holiday, our menus tend to look different! Listen to Special K describe a black person’s Thanksgiving dinner compared to a white family.

Special K Tells The Difference Between A Black Family And A White Family’s Thanksgiving [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com