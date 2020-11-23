Marvel Studio’s Announces Production Date For ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Marvel Studio’s announced Black Panther Sequel to begin filming in July 2021. The highly-anticipated sequel took an unfortunate backseat after the sudden and unexpected death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler has been working with the Marvel Studio’s team to determine where the story will develop from here. It seems they have a clear direction as they have now set a date for production on the new movie according to sources from The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel and filmmaker Ryan Coogler have worked tirelessly to navigate the loss of Boseman while moving the storyline forward for eager fans of Marvel’s Blank Panther universe. Fans are excited to discover updates on the film since this was the first time since 2009 that no Marvel movies were released. Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Marvel is preparing Black Panther 2 to begin filming in Atlanta in July and last for upwards of six months.

The continuous effects of the coronavirus pandemic has been a major inconvenience to productions across television and film. Despite the industry’s untimely halt, Marvel is set to have a busy year as it attempts a balancing act between producing multiple movies and a huge push into television.Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Tenoch Huerta, star of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, is joining the cast as one of the antagonists in the untitled film from Coogler. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the sequel. Some are saying Wright’s character Shuri may take on a more prominent role.

Marvel has not revealed its plans on how the film will proceed without Boseman, but it has indicated that it will not use CGI to include the late star in the film. Though the Black Panther star won’t be represented, fans can expect him referenced throughout the next film. The film will likely release in 2022 or 2023.

