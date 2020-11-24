Megan Thee Stallion Gives Some Holiday Hot Girl Advice + Discusses Her Debut Album ‘Good News’

It’s finally here! Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album, ‘Good News’ dropped last week and she’s already thinking about the deluxe album. The Houston hottie shares what it was like being in quarantine and how her team has adjusted to the pandemic, and her relationship with DaBaby.

On top of dropping new music, she also broke records with her recent Fashion Nova collaboration reaching $1.3 million in sales in one day. Don’t miss the holiday advice she’s giving to all the hotties who may have a roaster of base and deciding where to spend your Thanksgiving.

