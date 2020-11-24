CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jeezy Addresses Squashing Beef With Gucci Mane, Jeannie Mai’s White Meat/ Dark Meat Comments & More

Jeezy joined The Morning Hustle the morning after his VERZUZ battle with Gucci Mane to talk about the aftermath. The Atlanta legend shared how it felt to squash one of the biggest beefs in rap history and what led to him reaching out to Gucci Mane.

He shared his process when choosing his classic hits and his new album ‘The Recession 2.’

Aside from music, Jeezy spoke on owning half of Atlanta and the conversation he had with Jeannie Mai’s comment about the “White vs Dark” meat.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Jeezy Addresses Squashing Beef With Gucci Mane, Jeannie Mai’s White Meat/ Dark Meat Comments & More  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close