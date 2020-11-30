CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Collier Shares Coronavirus Updates And Precautions Post Thanksgiving [WATCH]

Though the CDC recommended staying within your household for the holiday, most did not. Dr. Collier shares the different risk factors of traveling.  He says that the most at-risk you are when traveling is actually getting on the plane and being close to others.

Since the last time Dr. Collier was on the show, there have been many updates like at-home testing and saliva testing.  If you traveled during the holiday, please get tested and be sure to take your vitamins.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Obama’s Thanksgiving Day Family Photo Is The Best Thing On The Internet

9 photos Launch gallery

The Obama’s Thanksgiving Day Family Photo Is The Best Thing On The Internet

Continue reading The Obama’s Thanksgiving Day Family Photo Is The Best Thing On The Internet

The Obama’s Thanksgiving Day Family Photo Is The Best Thing On The Internet

[caption id="attachment_830232" align="alignnone" width="680"] Source: @MichelleObama / Michelle Obama[/caption] It’s been about three years since Barack Obama left the White House, and the (non-racist) nation still misses him. The Obama Family dropped a Happy Thanksgiving Day message, and it’s easily the best thing on the Internet. https://twitter.com/michelleobama/status/1199819055533871107 The first Black President, the accomplished First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha, 21, and Malia, 18, are all accounted for in the family pic shared on social media yesterday (Nov. 27). “From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!” wrote Mrs. Obama on Twitter. Malia is dressed like she had her own plans, but that’s a discussion for another day. Can we get them back in the White House? After it has been properly saged, of course. https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1200024984355250176 Peep reactions to the Obama family pic below.

Dr. Collier Shares Coronavirus Updates And Precautions Post Thanksgiving [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close