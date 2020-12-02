CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Lawsuit Demands Nearly 200,000 Purged Georgia Voters Be Reinstated Ahead Of Runoff Races

Organizers are working against the clock to reinstate prior to the December 7 voter registration deadline so that voters can participate in the January 5 runoff elections.

One of the leading organizations in the fight for Black voters‘ rights and education sued the state of Georgia over the practice of voter roll purging.

According to GregPalast.com, the suit was filed Wednesday in the United States District Court Northern District of Georgia and accuses Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger of violating the National Voter Registration Act by removing around 198,000 citizens who moved from previous addresses listed on their voter registration.

The case names LaTosha Brown of Black Voters Matter, Barbara Arnwine, founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition and C.K. Hoffler of Rainbow PUSH were named as plaintiffs. They are working against the clock to reinstate those purged prior to the Dec. 7 voter registration deadline so voters can participate in the Jan. 5 runoff elections between Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

The suit claims voters were improperly purged when they had not moved residences. The state also alleged voters submitted change of address forms, which was disputed by the USPS. Lastly, the suit says Georgia onboarded a contractor who used the wrong voter list and was not on the approved list of licensees by USPS.

Raffensperger remains in a hotbed of controversy, stemming from the presidential election and Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the states of Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. He later accused South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham of pressuring him to exclude ballots.

Raffensperger follows in the shoes of his predecessor, Gov. Brian Kemp who was accused of the same disenfranchisement. Critics claimed Kemp purged more than 340,000 voters from the state’s registration rolls during his time as Secretary of State, an accusation that became central during his gubernatorial run against activist and politician Stacey Abrams in 2018.

Kemp was also accused of other forms of voter suppression including placing registration applications on hold, failing to address hiccups at majority Black voting precincts, along with absentee and provisional ballot complications. Kemp, who was accused of tampering as head of the state’s election process, did not step down from his post until two days before the election.

Abrams’s organization Fair Fight sued the state board of elections in 2018.

The suits aim to highlight the history of voter suppression aimed at primarily at Black voters. Organizers and voter rights activists want to reform Georgia’s current election system, in hopes that the unconstitutional obstacles which attempt to disenfranchise Black voters are reversed.

SEE ALSO:

Everyone Is Counting On Black Women Again To Go The Distance In Georgia’s Senate Runoff Race

Who Is Raphael Warnock?: Everything To Know About Ebenezer Baptist Pastor Running For Georgia Senate

South Carolina Senate

Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can't Ignore

7 photos Launch gallery

Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can't Ignore

Continue reading Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can’t Ignore

Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can't Ignore

[caption id="attachment_4043701" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Jaime Harrison, Democratic candidate for South Carolina senate | Source: Tom Williams / Getty[/caption] The world is watching with collective anxiety as the United States holds what sure seems like the most consequential presidential election in modern history. But as Donald Trump and Joe Biden wage a war of words against each other amid a pandemic and record unemployment, there are a number of other candidates campaigning for public offices across the country that also carry heavy implications that can't be ignored. [caption id="attachment_4043706" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Mississippi Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Espy. | Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] From people running for Congress to those seeking U.S. Senate seats -- as well as incumbents fighting to remain in office -- a change in the balance of power on Capitol Hill is looming large in certain pockets of America depending on how the elections turn out. And while the presidential election may not be decided anytime soon, that may not also be true for some of the down-ballot races, many of which polling shows are close contests. [caption id="attachment_4043702" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Florida Congressional candidate Pam Keith. | Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty[/caption] Aside from the House and the Senate, there also gubernatorial races being held in 11 states. Without diminishing the importance of that public office, there is arguably much more urgency being placed on the House and Senate races that will decide which political party will have control after four years of partisan politics that have left the country more divided than ever in recent memory. [caption id="attachment_4043705" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume. | Source: TOM WILLIAMS / Getty[/caption] It's those types of politics that allowed the majority-Republican Senate to force the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court in record time instead of prioritizing a stimulus bill that would have provided much needed financial relief to the American people as well as small businesses teetering on the verge of existential disaster. [caption id="attachment_4043703" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock. | Source: Tom Williams / Getty[/caption] If elected, Biden has pledged to work with the Congress and not against it, as Trump has done while enjoying a Republican majority in both the House and Senate until the 2018 midterm elections, after which the House voted to impeach him. However, after the proceedings advanced to the senate, where republicans ruled, the president was quickly acquitted. [caption id="attachment_4043704" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Kentucky U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath. | Source: Jon Cherry / Getty[/caption] It was a prime example of the types of consequences that elections not involving the president can have even when the president is factored into the equation. [caption id="attachment_4043707" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Cori Bush, Democratic nominee for Missouri Congress. | Source: Peacock / Getty[/caption] With that in mind, scroll down to keep reading about some of the down-ballot races that NewsOne has identified as being among the most crucial and carrying major implications not just for the states involved and local communities but also for the entire country.

Lawsuit Demands Nearly 200,000 Purged Georgia Voters Be Reinstated Ahead Of Runoff Races  was originally published on newsone.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close