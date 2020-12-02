It’s Britney Bih! All The Iconic Things Britney Spears Gave Us

Pop sensation, Britney Spears celebrates her 39th birthday today. The singer has had a rough couple of years fighting over her conservatorship and battling guardianship with her father, which led to the trending #FreeBritney movement. Today, the pop star can forget all of her worries and feel all of the love as fans across the world are flooding the timeline with roses for the birthday girl.

The “Princess of Pop” gave us many things including the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s. After her notable appearance in Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club, Spears signed to Jive Records in 1997 at the tender age of 15.

Her first two albums …Baby One More Time and Oops!… I Did It Again went certified diamond in the United States and became two of the best-selling albums of all time, making her the best-selling teenage artist of all time. Britney reached global success with her first two albums and continued to take it up a notch with her next two album releases.

Spears adopted more mature and provocative themes and aesthetics for Britney and In the Zone.

Britney Spears has always been an all around entertainer giving the girls vocals, dance moves and eventually acting. She draws influence from entertainers like Madonna, Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston. As Britney’s sound and look matured, she was compared most to Janet who also literally grew in the industry.

Spears made her feature film debut with a starring role in Crossroads in 2002. The southern belle received an Oscar for Best Actress as Lucy Wagner in the film.

Aside from her Oscar win, Britney has racked up several accolades over the years. She was nominated for a Grammy 8 times for several of her hits and she eventually took home a Grammy for her single “Toxic” in 2005.

Britney Spears is noted as a trailblazer in Pop music for her fashionable looks, performances and collaborations. One of the most iconic brand partnerships was with Pepsi in the 2000s alongside legendary acts Beyoncé and P!nk.

Another talent worth noting is Britney’s love for dance and upbeat choreography. Spears loves dance so much she created her own game with Playstation 2 and Gameboy Advance called Britney’s Dance Beat where fans of the star could hit her classic moves.

Britney: Piece of Me was the first concert residency by Britney Spears where she performed at The AXIS auditorium in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show opened on December 27, 2013, and it was well received by critics and achieved huge commercial success. The residency won the best of Las Vegas award in 2015 and 2017. In 2015, Spears extended her contract with Planet Hollywood for an additional two years, concluding the residency on December 31, 2017. After close to 250 performances, the show grossed close to $138 million from 900,000 tickets sold.

Britney has given us many things including songs like “Slave For U,” “Womanizer” and “Circus.” Her Billboard top-charting singles made an enormous impact on teens across the world. There were children dancing in their living rooms holding remotes as microphones to sing along to Britney’s iconic hits. Many people have attempted to recreate her fashionable pop star looks from the classic all denim fit she wore alongside then, boo Justin Timberlake to her school girl look from the “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video.

According to Rolling Stone, the star came bearing gifts this year dropping a previously unreleased song, “Swimming in the Stars” which was recording while making 2016’s Glory.

Britney Spears is a legend and should be regarded as such. Though she has dealt with her fair share of public battles, she continues to inspire a generation of fans with her timeless songs, noteworthy dance moves and quintessential moments created over the years. Thank you for being our Princess of Pop and sharing your gifts with the world! Happy Birthday, Britney!

