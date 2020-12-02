CLOSE
Puma Dropping A New J. Cole RS-Dreamer “Ebony and Ivory” Colorway

J. Cole might be keeping his fans waiting on some new material to listen to but the man is at least giving them something to put on their feet.

On December 4, Puma will be releasing a new colorway to J. Cole’s signature line, the RS-Dreamer, which made its debut at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game this past February before the pandemic hit. Dubbed the “Ebony and Ivory” RS-Dreamer, the silhouette sports a clean black and white colorway and boasts Puma’s innovative RS technology and “RS Foam” to make running up and down the court as comfy as can be.

We’re not mad at these.

The RS-Dreamer “Ebony and Ivory” is set to hit the shelves on December 4th at the tune of $125. Will you be copping a pair? Let us know in the comments, and check out more detailed photos.

Close